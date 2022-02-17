Frank Earl Smith
LONGVIEW — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Westside Church of Christ Marshall, TX. Viewing will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Smith was born October 2, 1949 and died on February 9, 2022.
