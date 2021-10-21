There will be a time of visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Frank H. Ramirez
LINDEN — Frank Hernandez Ramirez, 80, of Pasadena, Texas passed away October 16, 2021. Mr. Ramirez was born January 4, 1941.Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis. Burial in the Linden Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Linden.
There will be a time of visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
There will be a time of visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.