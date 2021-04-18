Frankie Sebert
MARSHALL, TEXAS A Memorial Service for Mr. Frankie Sebert will be held on Sunday May 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the home of his daughter, Wendy Hughes. Mr. Sebert was born on August 31, 1940 and entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.peoplesfh.com.
