Franklin Pierce Robertson, Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Franklin Robertson, Jr. will be Saturday, 03/18/2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Macedonia Cemetery. Viewing is Friday, 03/17/2023 from 2-5 p.m. and visitation from 6-7p.m. Mr. Robertson was born 10/25/1949 in Marshall and died 03/08/2023.
