Freddy Dewayne Grisham
MARSHALL — Freddy Dewayne Grisham, age 62, passed away on January 29, 2022. Mr. Grisham was born on January 12, 1960 in Bonham, Texas. Graveside Service on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 4pm at Cave Springs Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
