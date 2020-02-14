MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Gail Kimes Beil, 81, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Beil was born February 7, 1938, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and died January 8, 2020.
Gail Kimes Beil
