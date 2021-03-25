Gale Simmons
MARSHALL Gale (Day) Simmons, age 76, passed away on 3/23/2021. Mrs. Simmons was born on 11/20/1944 in National City, California. Visitation at 10am on Thursday, 3/25/2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Thursday, 3/25/2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.