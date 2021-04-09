Garland Bernard Hill Sr.
MARSHALL, TEXAS Memorial services for Garland Hill Sr. 49, of Marshall, Texas will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Full Gospel Holy Temple, Marshall, Texas. Under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas. Mr. Hill was born May 11,1971 and died March 31, 2021
