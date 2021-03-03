Gary Earl Varner
WASKOM Gary Earl Varner, age 68, passed away on 02/20/2021. Mr. Varner was born in Litchfield, IL on 09/08/1952. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, 03/06/2021 at Westview Christian Church in Shreveport, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
