MARSHALL Gene Butler, 81, of Marshall, Interment, Private graveside services will be held at the Butler Family Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home while using the CDC guidelines and please wear facecoverings while inside of the funeral home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Butler was born December 19, 1938, in Boykins, Virginia, and died April 22, 2020.
Gene Butler
