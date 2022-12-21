Gene Smith
JEFFERSON — A funeral service for Gene Smith, 78, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Pope City Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Texas. Interment will follow at Pope City Cemetery. Mr. Smith passed away on December 18, 2022, at his residence in Jefferson, Texas.
