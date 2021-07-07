Geneva D. Williams
LONGVIEW Funeral Services for Geneva D. Williams are scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, 11 a.m., Galilee Baptist Church, Longview. Interment, Old Border Cemetery, Jonesville TX. Viewing, Thursday, July 8, 2021, 1-7 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Williams was born July 21, 1933 in Marshall TX, and died July 2, 2021.
