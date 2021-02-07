George Earl Bennett, M.D.
MARSHALL, TX George Earl Bennett, M.D. was born April 14, 1924 and passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Visitation for Dr. Bennett will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. The family request masks and social distancing be observed.
