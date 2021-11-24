George Edward Hellie,Sr.
JEFFERSON — Funeral services for Mr. George Edward Hellie, Sr., 92, of Jefferson, Texas will be held today, November 24, 2021, in the Captain Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held immediately following the service in Berea Cemetery, Jefferson, Texas.
