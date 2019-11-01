TEXARKANA Funeral services are scheduled for George Shorty Smith, 66, of Queen City, 12 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hendrix Temple Church of God in Christ. Interment, Lanark Cemetery, Queen City. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hendrix Temple Church of God in Christ. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Smith was born November 3, 1952, in Atlanta, and died October 15, 2019.
George Shorty Smith
