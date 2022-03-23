Georgia Brown
TYLER, TX — Georgia Mae Brown, 79, of Tyler, TX, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Tyler. She was born on Dec. 27, 1942, in Beckville, TX. Visitation: 5-7 Friday, March 25, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home with interment following at Bethel Cemetery in Beckville.
