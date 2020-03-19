LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Georgia Mae Lee, 61, of Daingerfield, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Daingerfield. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery, Daingerfield. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Lee was born February 16, 1959, in Daingerfield, and died March 12, 2020.
Georgia Mae Lee
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Georgia Mae Lee, 61, of Daingerfield, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Daingerfield. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery, Daingerfield. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Lee was born February 16, 1959, in Daingerfield, and died March 12, 2020.
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Georgia Mae Lee, 61, of Daingerfield, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Daingerfield. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery, Daingerfield. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Lee was born February 16, 1959, in Daingerfield, and died March 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.