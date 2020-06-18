TYLER, Memorial services are scheduled for Georgia Underwood, 75, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Carthage. Interment, Fite Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Underwood was born June 19, 1944, in Carthage, and died June 14, 2020.
Georgia Underwood
