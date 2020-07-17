LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Gerald Wayne Jackson, 57, of Longview, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Post Oak Cemetery, Kilgore. Interment, Post Oak Cemetery, Kilgore. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Burton Family Center. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Jackson was born October 26, 1962, in Longview, and died July 12, 2020.
Gerald Wayne Jackson
