HENDERSON A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Gerardo Garcia, 59, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Life Tabernacle - Price. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Garcia was born May 23, 1960, in Brownsville, and died March 3, 2020.
