Gertie Fay Williams
MARSHALL, TX Gertie Fay Williams, 92, of Marshall, TX passed away March 5, 2021. She was born September 11, 1928 in Panola County to Brady Arnold and Lizzie Gertrude Suggs Williams. She was a member of the Nazarene Church.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Waldrop Cemetery in Fairplay Community, TX.
