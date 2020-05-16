LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Gertrud Kirsch Hordern, 81, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pope City Cemetery. Interment, Pope City Cemetery, under the current CDC guidelines for wearing social distancing and wearing a facemask. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hordern was born April 24, 1939, in Hauenstein, Germany, and died May 10, 2020.
Gertrud Kirsch Hordern
