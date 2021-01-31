Gilbert Griffin Williamson
CLAYTON, TX Funeral services for Mrs. Gilbert Williamson, 85 of Clayton, TX will be held at 10 a.m. on Mon, February 1, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Jackson and Dr. Gerald Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Clayton Cemetery. Mrs. Williamson died Jan. 28 in Carthage.
