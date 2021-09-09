Gilberto Vargas Velazquez
ODESSA — Funeral service for Gilberto Vargas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Vargas passed away on September 1, 2021 in Odessa, Texas.
