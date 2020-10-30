MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Gilford Leon Nugent, III, 40, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Nugent, III was born September 4, 1980, in Marshall, and died October 25, 2020.
Gilford Leon Nugent, III
