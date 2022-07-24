Gillis “Uncle Bud” Everett
MARSHALL — Gillis “Uncle Bud” Everett, age 74, passed away on July 15, 2022. Mr. Everett was born on May 14, 1948 in Camden, Arkansas. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
