Ginger Glass
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mrs. Ginger Glass, 74 of Carthage, will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Center Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Glass passed away September 15, 2022 in Carthage.
