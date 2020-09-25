MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Gladys M King, 91, of Jefferson , 12 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery . Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson . Mrs. King was born November 8, 1928, in Tree City, LA., and died September 22, 2020.
Gladys M King
