Gladys Vivian Reese
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside Service, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas, for Gladys Vivian Reese will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Tatum, Texas. Ms. Reese was born in Henderson, Texas on Sept. 12, 1929 and passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. Please offer condolences at peoplesfh.com
