Glen Alfred Allen
KARNACK — Services were held for Glen Alfred Allen on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with Pastor Mae Carter officiating. Interment followed at Algoma North Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Services were under the direction of Downs Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.