CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Glen Allums, 71, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allums was born November 22, 1948, in Henderson and died June 17, 2020.
Glen Allums
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Glen Allums, 71, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allums was born November 22, 1948, in Henderson and died June 17, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Glen Allums, 71, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allums was born November 22, 1948, in Henderson and died June 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.