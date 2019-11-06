THE STEWART COMMUNITY Funeral services are scheduled for Glen W. Rogers, 92, of the Stewart Community, 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Tatum. Interment, Stewart Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Rogers was born January 6, 1927, in the Stewart Community of Rusk County, and died November 4, 2019.
Glen W. Rogers
