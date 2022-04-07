Glenda Dorsey
HALLSVILLE, TX — Graveside services for Glenda Dorsey, age 81 years, of Hallsville, Texas will be at Noonday Cemetery north of Hallsville on April 9th at 2:00 p.m. A time of visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas on April 8th from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
