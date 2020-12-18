LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Glenn Rudolph Henderson, 58, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, St. John Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Henderson was born May 12, 1962, in Marshall, and died December 15, 2020.
Glenn Rudolph Henderson
