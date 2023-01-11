Gloria Hall Haggerty
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, January 13, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. Mrs. Haggerty was born January 13, 1960 and died January 8, 2023.
