Gloria Jean Martin
MARSHALL Services for Gloria Jean Martin, 71, of Marshall, Texas will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Victory Drive COGIC in Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Lodi, Texas under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin was born April 29, 1950 and passed away July 29, 2021.
