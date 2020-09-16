CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Gloria Meador Gray, 85, of Richardson, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Youngblood Cemetery, Beckville. Interment, Youngblood Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Gray was born August 24, 1935, in Beckville, and died September 6, 2020.
Gloria Meador Gray
