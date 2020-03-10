CARTHAGE Funeral Mass is scheduled for Gonzalo Piedra, 61, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Piedra was born January 24, 1959, in Rio Grande Zacatedas Mexico, and died March 6, 2020.
Gonzalo Piedra
