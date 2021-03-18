Grace Ashley
SHREVEPORT Celebration of Life for Grace Ashley will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Winnfield Funeral Home Chapel, Shreveport, La. Grace was born September 27, 1957 and departed this life March 12, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
