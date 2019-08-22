MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Grace Godwin, 89, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, Fairview Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Godwin was born October 18, 1929, in Marshall, and died August 19, 2019.
Grace Godwin
