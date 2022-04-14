Grace Jean Silmon
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Grace Jean Silmon, 89, will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Nichols Cemetery. Viewing from 1-5:30 p.m. and visitation from 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home. Miss Silmon was born February 5, 1933 in Marshall and died April 8, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.lewisfuneralhomemarshall.com
