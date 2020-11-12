DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Gracie Cox, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Wayside Baptist Church, DeBerry. Interment, Bell Fountain Cemetery, DeBerry. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Cox was born February 25, 1948, and died November 9, 2020.
Gracie Cox
