KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Greg Gary, 52, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Andrews Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gary was born September 24, 1966, in Marshall, and died August 25, 2019.
Greg Gary
KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Greg Gary, 52, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Andrews Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gary was born September 24, 1966, in Marshall, and died August 25, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.