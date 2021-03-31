Gregory Joe Cockrell
MARSHALL Gregory Joe Cockrell, age 64, passed away on March 28, 2021. Mr. Cockrell was born on September 20, 1956 in Marshall, Texas. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
