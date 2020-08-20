DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Gwendolyn Ruth Williams Raven, of Dallas, 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bexar Street Baptist Church, Dallas. Interment, Laurel Land Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Singing Hills Funeral Home, Dallas. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Williams Raven was born October 4, 1950, and died August 15, 2020.
Gwendolyn Ruth Williams Raven
