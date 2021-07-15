Halcy Vondell Wallis
CARTHAGE Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mrs. Halcy Vondell Wallis. Mrs. Wallis was born June 22, 1935 in Mobeetie, TX and passed this life July 12, 2021 in Carthage, TX. A private graveside service was held July 13, 2021 at the Carthage City Cemetery. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.