MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Haley Bear Carroll, 22, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Carroll was born August 7, 1997, in Lufkin, and died January 5, 2020.
Haley Bear Carroll
