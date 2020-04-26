JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Harle Wayne Chatham Jr., 60, of Jefferson 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mims Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Chatham Jr. was born November 13, 1959, in Chattanooga, TN, and died April 22, 2020.
Harle Wayne Chatham Jr.
