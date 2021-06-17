Harold Adams
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Mr. Harold Adams, 75 of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Old Center Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 - 2:00 p.m. piror to the service. He was Novermber 17, 1945 in Livingston and passsed away June 12, 2021 in Carthage.
