MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Harold Edwin Summers, 97, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Summers was born December 25, 1922, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and died July 29, 2020.
Harold Edwin Summers
